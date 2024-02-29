News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon With Advice for Residents on Electricity, Gas Aggregation Programs

By Jim Michaels
February 29, 2024 7:32AM EST
Share
Massillon With Advice for Residents on Electricity, Gas Aggregation Programs
Courtesy city of Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon wants residents to know that they have natural gas and electric aggregation agreements in place through May of 2025 already.

So energy suppliers they say are going door-to-door apparently claiming they are part of the aggregate program may or may not be.

You can contact the city for more.

Here’s the contact information for the aggregate companies, supplied by city:

Electricity – Energy Harbor (866-636-3749)
Gas – Constellation (844-741-4013)

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
4

Report: Car/Semi Crash on Route 30 Closes Eastbound Lanes for 5 Hours
5

ODOT Offers Solution for Southbound Route 8