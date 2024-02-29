Massillon With Advice for Residents on Electricity, Gas Aggregation Programs

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon wants residents to know that they have natural gas and electric aggregation agreements in place through May of 2025 already.

So energy suppliers they say are going door-to-door apparently claiming they are part of the aggregate program may or may not be.

You can contact the city for more.

Here’s the contact information for the aggregate companies, supplied by city:

Electricity – Energy Harbor (866-636-3749)

Gas – Constellation (844-741-4013)