Massillon Woman Arraigned in Shooting at Halloween Party
November 22, 2023 8:45AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Massillon woman has been arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court.
She is charged with attempted murder for shooting a woman in the face at a Halloween party.
Grace DeWalt was indicted on the charges last week.
DeWalt entered a not guilty plea.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says she and the victim got into an argument, and DeWalt went to her car and got a gun.
The incident happened October 22 on the patio of a house at 15th Street and Edmeyer Avenue NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.