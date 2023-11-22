Massillon Woman Arraigned in Shooting at Halloween Party

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Massillon woman has been arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

She is charged with attempted murder for shooting a woman in the face at a Halloween party.

Grace DeWalt was indicted on the charges last week.

DeWalt entered a not guilty plea.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says she and the victim got into an argument, and DeWalt went to her car and got a gun.

The incident happened October 22 on the patio of a house at 15th Street and Edmeyer Avenue NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.