Massillon Woman Arraigned in Shooting at Halloween Party

By Jim Michaels
November 22, 2023 8:45AM EST
Steps to Stark County Courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Massillon woman has been arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

She is charged with attempted murder for shooting a woman in the face at a Halloween party.

Grace DeWalt was indicted on the charges last week.

DeWalt entered a not guilty plea.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says she and the victim got into an argument, and DeWalt went to her car and got a gun.

The incident happened October 22 on the patio of a house at 15th Street and Edmeyer Avenue NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.

