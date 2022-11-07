News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon Woman Gets 25 to Life for Killing Grandmother

By Jim Michaels
November 7, 2022 5:48AM EST
Danielle Dichiara (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman was immediately sentenced on Friday after her guilty plea to a murder charge.

Danielle DiChiara got 25 years to life in the stabbing death of her grandmother 78-year-old Gloria DiChiara in the victim’s Lake Trail NE home in Massillon back in January.

She also pleaded to felonious assault for going to a neighbor’s house and cutting that woman in the face.

