Massillon Woman Indicted on Murder Count in Death of Grandmother

Jim Michaels
Mar 23, 2022 @ 4:53am
Danielle Dichiara (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 26-year-old Massillon woman accused of killing her grandmother has been indicted on a murder charge.

The woman is also accused of attacking her mother and a neighbor back in January.

Danielle Dichiara remains jailed on a million dollars bond.

Massillon police say Dichiara hit 78-year-old Gloria Dichiara over the head with a lamp post before fatally stabbing her in the family’s Lake Trail NE home.

Her mother was hit over the head with an oxygen tank and the neighbor suffered knife cuts.

