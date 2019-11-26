Massillon’s Community Candlelight Walk is December 8
Margy Vogt and Loren Veigel visited the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the upcoming holiday event.
Treasure Massillon’s beauty and tradition as you stroll amidst luminarias and lovely architecture to enjoy musical entertainment at eight historic downtown churches and four local community partners. Enjoy the candle lighting ceremony and choral music at St. Mary Church at the end of the event! All FREE for you to enjoy!
Spring Hill Players will be presenting scenes from A Christmas Carol in the auditorium at the Massillon Public Library, the Massillon Museum will provide live music and the official warming and refreshment station the Five Oaks Mansion will welcome guests, and Massillon Railroad Club will fascinate with its large model train display. Choose your own route; set your own pace. Enjoy the candlelighting ceremony and choral music at St. Mary Church at the end of the event!
Walk to all or some of the churches and attractions in any order. Set your own pace. Maps and schedules of music and tours will be available at every stop.
Luminarias will surround participating churches, and the CHARM neighborhood association will line historic Fourth Street with luminarias.
Sunday, December 8
5:00 to 7:30 Candlelight Walk—music and tours in historic churches
7:45 WHS choir concert and Candlelighting Ceremony at St. Mary Church
Churches will offer musical performances and church tours; many will be decorated for Christmas; many serve cookies and warm beverages.
St. Joseph’s Catholic St. Timothy’s Episcopal St. George Greek Orthodox
St. John’s U.C.C. First United Methodist St. Paul’s Lutheran
Central Presbyterian Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Additional Attractions
Massillon Museum—Live music and the official warming station (free cookies, coffee, and cocoa)
Massillon Railroad Club (lower level of First United Methodist)—an amazing operating model railroad layout
Massillon Pubic Library—staff carolers on the steps
Five Oaks—see the mansion decorated for Christmas as live music fills the great hall
Downtown Massillon Association Santaland (lighting display)
Additional Churches, though not among the official historic churches, will complement the event: Grace United Church of Christ (4–5pm), The Music Box Church, Massillon Connections Church, and First Church-Christ Scientist.