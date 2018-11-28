Massillon’s Jamir Thomas Verbally Commits To Washington State

WHBC High School Football Player of the Year Jamir Thomas has verbally commiited to continue his football career at Washington State University.

The senior Massillon running back announced his decision via his Twitter account …

‏ @Jigg_Galor

“Verbally COMMITTED GO COUGS!!!”

The Washington State Cougars finished the regular season 10-2 under head coach Mike Leach, and we’re a CFP contender until their late season loss to Washington.

Massillon head coach Nate Moore responded to Jamir’s decision with a tweet of his own …

‏ @CoachNMoore