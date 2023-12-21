News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon’s New Mayor to be Sworn In December 30th

By Pam Cook
December 21, 2023 11:45AM EST
Massillon's New Mayor to be Sworn In December 30th
Jamie Slutz (WHBC News)

The swearing in ceremony for Massillon’s new mayor is set. Mayor Elect Jamie Slutz will be sworn in on Saturday December 30th at 7:30pm at the Eagles #190. In the meantime Slutz has apparently named two members of his upcoming administration. According to Massillon Live, Slutz has named Renee Baker as his Safety/Service Director. Also, Councilman at Large Ted Herncane will become the Development Director – a newly created position. It will include Community and Economic Development responsibilities. A replacement will have to be selected for him on council.
No other details have come from the mayor elect just yet on other positions.

