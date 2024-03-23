Massive Central Interchange Project in Its Final Construction Season

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s still a long tunnel though.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the improvement project at the Central Interchange in Akron should be essentially done by November.

That’s when a new “flyover” ramp from I-76 West to I-77 South (the Canton exit) should be open.

Along the way though, the department’s Justin Chesnic says there will be lots of short- and even long-term closures.

When that’s done, the Route 8 High Level Bridge project will become the big construction piece for several years.

But there won’t be nearly the number of traffic disruptions as at the “Central”.