Matthew Perry Hospitalized
By Pam Cook
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 6:20 AM
Matthew Perry arrives at a special screening of "The Kennedys - After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Last month, we heard that MATTHEW PERRY had surgery to fix a HOLE in his stomach.  Officially, it was a “gastrointestinal perforation.”  He hasn’t talked about it yet . . . but on Friday, he said he spent the entire summer in the hospital.

He Tweeted, quote, “Three months in a hospital bed.  Check.”  It was his first Tweet in about six months.

Matthew didn’t say whether or not he’s out yet, or what shape he’s in.

A “gastrointestinal perforation” is basically a ruptured bowel, and the condition can be life-threatening.

