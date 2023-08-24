News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Maui County Sues Utility, Alleging Negligence Over Lahaina Fires

By News Desk
August 24, 2023 5:13PM EDT
Photo: MGN

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County has sued Hawaiian Electric Company over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.

Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane.

The Aug. 8 fire killed at least 115 people and left an unknown number of others missing.

A spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

