Max Soviak Remembered at Veterans Day Event in Milan Ohio
The body of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak is put into the hearse at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MILAN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A special Veterans Day event at Edison High School in Milan Ohio.
That’s where Navy Corpsman Max Soviak was remembered at his school, three months after his death in Afghanistan.
Governor Mike DeWine delivered remarks at the event.
Soviak was one of 13 service members killed in a terror attack as he assisted people trying to get out of Kabul Afghanistan.