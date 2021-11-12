      Weather Alert

Max Soviak Remembered at Veterans Day Event in Milan Ohio

Jim Michaels
Nov 12, 2021 @ 4:53am
The body of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak is put into the hearse at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MILAN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A special Veterans Day event at Edison High School in Milan Ohio.

That’s where Navy Corpsman Max Soviak was remembered at his school, three months after his death in Afghanistan.

Governor Mike DeWine delivered remarks at the event.

Soviak was one of 13 service members killed in a terror attack as he assisted people trying to get out of Kabul Afghanistan.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Man, Woman Shot in NE Canton Sunday Night
Federal, Local Law Enforcement Cooperate, Descend on Canton, Plain With Drug Warrants
Canton Company Grows Quickly, Not Impacted by Pandemic
Yost Happy With Judge's Decision on Federal Vaccine Mandate
Connect With Us Listen To Us On