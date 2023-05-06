May 13: Letter Carriers Food Drive to Benefit Stark Hunger Task Force

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Circle this date on your calendar, or put it in your phone.

Saturday, May 13.

That’s the day of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive by the Postal Service, and it’s easy to participate.

Just leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox, and your letter carrier will pick it up.

In Stark County, those donations will go to the Stark County Hunger Task Force.

Last year, 35,000 pounds of food was donated to the task force during the food drive.