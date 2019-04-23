Maybe You SHOULDN’T Drive Your Kids to School

We’re getting close to the end of the school year, which could make everyone’s mornings easier. Yes, even if you don’t have kids.

A new study found that the roads are WAY more jammed in the mornings during the school year, and it’s all because parents are taking their kids to school.

Check out these stats. . .

One in four cars in the morning is a parent taking their kid to school.

Traffic goes up by about a fifth during the school year.

Other drivers’ commutes can be up to 15 minutes longer during the school year.

And morning rush hour accidents drop 43% when kids are out of school.