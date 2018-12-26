Mayfield And Bitonio Earn Local PFWA Awards

(official Cleveland Browns press release)

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2018 season. Mayfield was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Bitonio was named the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ winner. The pair will be honored at the 39th annual Akron Browns Backers banquet in May at the Tangier Restaurant.

The Player of the Year Award was renamed the Joe Thomas Award following the 10-time Pro Bowlers’ retirement after the 2017 season. Mayfield’s 24 passing touchdowns are the third-most by rookie in NFL history. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his 12 starts, trailing only St. Louis’ Kurt Warner (23 from 1999-00) and Minnesota’s Brad Johnson (15 from 1996-97) for the most consecutive starts with a touchdown pass to begin an NFL career. Mayfield’s 64.6 completion percentage currently ranks second in Browns history behind Otto Graham (64.7 in 1953). Mayfield’s 3,349 passing yards are currently 11th all-time in Browns history and the second-most by a Browns rookie. Mayfield was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 and has been voted the NFL Rookie of the Week five times.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio is the first player to win the award in consecutive years and joins Joe Thomas as the award’s only repeat winners. Bitonio, the longest tenured member of the Browns and team captain, has started all 15 games at left guard and has not missed an offensive snap this season.

Cleveland Browns PFWA

Joe Thomas Award – Player of the Year Winners:

2001 LB Jamir Miller

2002 RB William Green

2003 LB Andra Davis

2004 SS Robert Griffith

2005 RB Reuben Droughns

2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007 QB Derek Anderson

2008 DL Shaun Rogers

2009 KR Joshua Cribbs

2010 RB Peyton Hillis

2011 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2012 K Phil Dawson

2013 WR Josh Gordon

2014 OL Joe Thomas

2015 TE Gary Barnidge

2016 OL Joe Thomas

2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018 QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli

‘Good Guy Award’ Winners:

2001 QB Tim Couch

2002 DB Corey Fuller

2003 OL Shaun O’Hara

2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005 OL Jeff Faine

2006 DB Brian Russell

2007 K Phil Dawson

2008 DB Brandon McDonald

2009 LB David Bowens

2010 OL Joe Thomas

2011 DB Mike Adams

2012 LB D’Qwell Jackson

2013 OL Joe Thomas

2014 QB Brian Hoyer

2015 QB Josh McCown

2016 LB Christian Kirksey

2017 OL Joel Bitonio

2018 OL Joel Bitonio