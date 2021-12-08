      Weather Alert

Mayor: Angry About Light Up Incident, Says City Works Every Time to Keep Events as Safe as Possible

Jim Michaels
Dec 8, 2021 @ 5:46am
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei wants to assure area residents that if they attend an event in downtown Canton, that the city is doing its best to keep them safe.

In light of the holiday parade incident in Michigan, the city had even strengthened barriers at intersections.

They used vehicles instead of plastic saw horses at the recent Light Up Downtown.

The mayor said on 1480 WHBC’s Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook that he remains angry that a resident shot a gun in the air at the Light Up event.

34-year-old Quanita Cundiff of Canton faces charges.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning
Iconic John's Bar and Grille Completes Move to Oakwood Square
Shots Fired at Light Up Downtown; Tense moments, No injuries
Stark Highway Death Toll at 38, 10 More Than Last Year
Connect With Us Listen To Us On