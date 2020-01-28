Mayor Bernabei Pleased with Progress of Centennial Plaza Project
City of Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There is still a lot of work to be done but Mayor Tom Bernabei says major progress is being made on the Centennial Plaza project in downtown Canton.
The Mayor says the construction, which began in August, is a bit ahead of schedule due to the unusually warm weather we have seen so far this winter. Bernabei spoke about numerous aspects of the project with Pam Cook Tuesday morning on Canton’s Morning News.
Perhaps the area he was most excited about was a display that will feature all of the names of the men who played in the National Football League over its 100 year history.
The new addition, which is being paid for by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will include 13 large pylon looking walls that will be spread throughout the plaza. The names will be organized by decade and then alphabetically.
Rather than going with a traditional look similar to a war type monument, Bernabei says this display will be very modern.
“Visitors will come down and see their Dad’s name, grandpa’s name or somebody’s name on it and they can put their iphone up against it and be linked to the Hall of Fame.”
Each player’s name will have a direct link to the Hall’s digital archives where visitors to the plaza can learn more about each player who was once a member of the NFL.
The Mayor also spoke about the performance stage and the cafe, which will both be located in the plaza. You can view the full interview below.