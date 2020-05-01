Mayor: Canton Impacted by Virus, Layoffs Avoided So Far
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has been able to avoid layoffs, despite an anticipated 10- to 15-percent loss in income tax and other revenue.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says that’s a possibility the city would like to avoid.
Departments have cut discretionary spending and are looking at other options.
Canton receives funding from casinos, fees, fines and more, and those are all down.
The city runs on $60 million a year.