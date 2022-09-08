Mayor: City Prepared for Decision-Related Protests

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city was prepared for protests out of the decision by the grand jury on Wednesday.

He is hopeful that such protests will be largely peaceful as they have been in the past.

Bernabei says the police department is willing to assist in making that happen.

He also says that law enforcement is prepared to take action when unlawful activity occurs.

And a reminder that the 11 p.m. curfew will be enforced.

The mayor says the top priority is to protest people and property.