      Breaking News
BREAKING: Governor DeWine gives Fall contact sports the green light

Mayor: CPD Manual Now Compliant with ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Standards

Jim Michaels
Aug 19, 2020 @ 5:21am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton looks to be a leader in the country in fully adopting the “8 Can’t Wait” standards for use of force by police.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the “8 Can’t Wait” national organization has given its stamp of approval to the police policy manual that addresses those issues, like use of chokeholds and duty to intervene.

The mayor says the eight issues were already addressed, but the way they were written in the manual needed changed.

Less than 10-percent of cities surveyed are believed to be fully compliant.

The changes are effective immediately.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire