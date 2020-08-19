Mayor: CPD Manual Now Compliant with ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Standards
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton looks to be a leader in the country in fully adopting the “8 Can’t Wait” standards for use of force by police.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says the “8 Can’t Wait” national organization has given its stamp of approval to the police policy manual that addresses those issues, like use of chokeholds and duty to intervene.
The mayor says the eight issues were already addressed, but the way they were written in the manual needed changed.
Less than 10-percent of cities surveyed are believed to be fully compliant.
The changes are effective immediately.