Mayor: Dedication in Centennial Plaza Could Make Halftime of September 17 Game
Centennial Plaza, downtown Canton. (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There may be something to look forward to on the 100th birthday of the NFL after all.
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says plans are in the works for the halftime of the Browns/Bengals game on the 17th, to feature the dedication of the 11 or so glass-and-stainless-steel pylons featuring the names of all 25,000-plus players who were part of the first hundred years of the league.
Those are part of the Centennial Plaza project in downtown Canton.
Other events at the plaza were cancelled due to COVID-19.