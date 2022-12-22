Mayor on Wrapping It Up: ‘It Is Time’

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’ll finally get that week’s vacation he says he has put off for the last seven years.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, announcing Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year.

He will finish out his second term through the end of 2023.

Bernabei says “it is time”.

He will be 77 years of age when he wraps up this term.

He defeated incumbent Mayor William Healey II in 2015 for his first four-year term.

Bernabei says much has been accomplished in the last seven years, but that happened because of cooperation with governmental partners.