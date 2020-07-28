      Weather Alert

Mayor: Pavement Reconstruction for Easthill in North Canton

Jim Michaels
Jul 28, 2020 @ 5:42am
WHBC News

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of North Canton along with a portion of Plain Township, with a major road project underway.

Mayor Stephan Wilder tells WHBC News that Easthill St SE is being completely reconstructed between Frazier Avenue and Westview Circle.

For out-of-town residents, you basically want to avoid Easthill between Market and Main.

The road is open to local residents, businesses and to Fieldcrest Estate.

It’s a three-month-long project.

