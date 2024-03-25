Mayor Sherer’s Effort to Reduce Street Corner Panhandling

Panhandling sign at 12th Street NW and McKinley Avenue in Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drivers in Canton who like to “spare a dime” or likely more to street corner panhandlers are being told there’s a “better way”.

Mayor Bill Sherer’s “There’s a Better Way to Give” effort includes about 40 street signs at intersections where panhandlers normally work, like 12th Street NW and McKinley Avenue.

The signs direct people to a city webpage where eight nonprofits that assist those with hunger and homelessness issues are listed.

Mayor Sherer stresses the city cannot legally disallow panhandling, but they can try to discourage it.