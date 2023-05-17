News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mayor to Deliver ‘State of City’ Address on Friday

By Jim Michaels
May 17, 2023 7:51AM EDT
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bernabei will make a State of the City address this Friday.

It’ll be the first one in a while, and probably his last as well.

The Canton Rotary Club invited him to speak at Christ Presbyterian Church on West Tusc downtown.

The event includes an 11:30 lunch, with the price set at $16.

Bernabei will leave office at the end of the year.

Reservations are needed.

Here’s some information from the Repository:

Email Canton Rotary Club President Rick Taylor at [email protected].

