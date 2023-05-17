Mayor to Deliver ‘State of City’ Address on Friday
May 17, 2023 7:51AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bernabei will make a State of the City address this Friday.
It’ll be the first one in a while, and probably his last as well.
The Canton Rotary Club invited him to speak at Christ Presbyterian Church on West Tusc downtown.
The event includes an 11:30 lunch, with the price set at $16.
Bernabei will leave office at the end of the year.
Reservations are needed.
Here’s some information from the Repository:
Email Canton Rotary Club President Rick Taylor at [email protected].