Mayor to Deliver ‘State of City’ Address on Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bernabei will make a State of the City address this Friday.

It’ll be the first one in a while, and probably his last as well.

The Canton Rotary Club invited him to speak at Christ Presbyterian Church on West Tusc downtown.

The event includes an 11:30 lunch, with the price set at $16.

Bernabei will leave office at the end of the year.

Reservations are needed.

Here’s some information from the Repository:

Email Canton Rotary Club President Rick Taylor at [email protected].