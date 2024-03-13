Mayor: Top Administrator Retiring, Hoover Project Moves Forward

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big administrative change in North Canton, but it doesn’t seem to be fazing city council members.

They unanimously approved a second reading for the Tax Increment Financing deal with the Hoover District developer Monday night.

The TIF could see final approval in two weeks.

Mayor Stephan Wilder presented final details of the project along with Deputy Administrator Catherine Farina, occurring just days after the Repository says former Administrator Patrick DeOrio was removed from that position.

His last day is April 1.

The mayor says DeOrio is voluntarily retiring.