Mayor Wants Safety Forces Numbers Increased

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite raising starting pay and other incentives, Canton Mayor Bill Sherer says there are not enough safety forces members in the city, especially police.

Sherer says gone are the days when 200 or 300 people would come downtown to take a civil service exam, so recruiting is becoming more and more important.

With his union career, he also says he’ll have discussions with the rank-and-file on ways to increase numbers.

Labor contracts don’t expire until the end of the year.

But Sherer says you can read his lips.

He says a tax increase is not the answer.

He says the only way the city of Canton can increase revenue moving forward is with the jobs that come from economic development.