Mayor Wants to Quickly Hire Communications Director

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Communication is a two-way street, and that’s the kind of person the city of Canton is looking for as they get set to interview candidates for communications director.

But the deadline to apply for that job is Sunday.

Mayor Bill Sherer says he wants citizens and everyone else to know all the things the city does, but the job description includes the word “listening” as well.

He hopes to have the successful candidate in place by March 1.

The job starts at $80,000 a year.

Click here for the job listing.

Another priority: Sherer tells WHBC News he wants the numbers up for police and fire.