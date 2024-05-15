Mayor’s Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bill Sherer’s Neighborhood Plan has gotten down to specific streets, with 16 project areas named in four different quadrants of the city.

These are not necessarily the quadrants as they are now defined.

And two of those project areas have been moved to the top of the list as priorities to be addressed next year.

They are the Southeast Community Center area and the Vassar Park neighborhood in the near northwest area of the city.

Those neighborhoods can be improved with lighting, new sidewalks and more.

The mayor is also planning town hall meetings to get input from residents.

The Comprehensive Plan will also have to be addressed by city council since plan funding is involved.

But the mayor believes the plan does address residential areas, at least in spirit.