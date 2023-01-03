McCarthy Falls Short In First Vote For House Speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is heading toward defeat in first round voting to become House speaker.

House Republicans are courting chaos on the opening day of the new Congress.

McCarthy is fighting to become speaker as his party takes slim control of the chamber.

The mood was tense as voting by all 434 House members began.

McCarthy was battling right-flank conservatives who refuse to give him their votes.

The showdown could devolve into a prolonged floor fight.

It’s in stark contrast to the other side of the U.S. Capitol, where Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell was set to become the longest-serving party leader.

Democrat Chuck Schumer will remain majority leader.