McCarthy Ouster: How Stark County Representatives Voted

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House floor after being ousted as Speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for those who represent Stark County?

On “X” formerly known as Twitter, Congressman Bill Johnson voted against the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson calls the eight fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats in the Speaker vote “political vandals”, causing chaos at a time when “Americans crave mature leadership”.

He says the House divided against itself “will not stand”.

Johnson joins our Jordan Miller Wednesday morning at 10:15 on 1480 WHBC AM radio, his schedule permitting.

Democratic Congresswoman Emilia Sykes was attending to a family matter and was not able to make the vote.