McDonald's System Outages Reported Worldwide, Chain Says They're Getting Fixed

March 15, 2024
LONDON (AP) — System failures at McDonald’s have been reported worldwide, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints.

The fast food chain called the problems Friday a “technology outage” that is being fixed and apologized for the inconvenience.

The Chicago-based burger giant said the problems aren’t related to a cybersecurity issue.

McDonald’s in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide.”

The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald’s app in the last few hours.

Some McDonald’s restaurants are working normally again, with people ordering and getting their food at locations in Bangkok, Milan and London.

