McKinley Alumnus Sean Weatherspoon Named New Bulldogs Head Basketball Coach

Canton City Schools Official Release …

Sean Weatherspoon will be the next head basketball coach at Canton McKinley High School.

Weatherspoon is a 2005 McKinley graduate who played four years of varsity basketball and led the Bulldogs to three state final four appearances and a state championshipin 2005.

Weatherspoon has 14 years of coaching experience, including four as a varsity head coach. In the 2022-23 season, he led Alliance High School to an Eastern Buckeye ConferenceChampionship and was named Division II District 4 Coach of the Year.

As a player, Weatherspoon was voted a two-year team captain. He was named two-time All-Ohio, three-time Inland All-District, and three-time All-Stark County. He played two years of collegiate basketball at Columbus State Community College while being a member of the National Jr. College runner-up team in 2007-08. He finished his collegiate career at NCAA

Division II Bluefield State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. He later earned a master’s degree in Educational Technology Leadership from Ashford University.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert said Weatherspoon is a natural fit for the program and is highly qualified for the position. “Sean Weatherspoon values the tradition and excellence that is McKinley High School and its basketball program. I know he is looking forward to getting back inside the Field House and doing the work.”

Weatherspoon said he is excited to return home to coach at Canton McKinley where he servedas an assistant varsity coach from 2012-15. “I would like to thank Superintendent Talbert, Assistant Superintendent Dixon, Athletic DirectorMr. Schott, Mr. Bogdan, Mr. Hall, the Board of Education, and the rest of the administration forbelieving in me and providing me this opportunity to lead the Boys Basketball Program,” Weatherspoon said today. “I look forward to continuing McKinley’s successful tradition on andoff the floor. Being a product of Canton City Schools and having worn the Canton McKinleyuniform, this opportunity means a lot to me. I am grateful to be in a position to make a positiveimpact on these young men, as well as the youth of Canton City. I’m excited to get started andready to get to work to continue to build on the rich tradition. Let’s go Pups!”

Witherspoon replaces Andrew Vlajkovich who resigned on March 16, 2023. During his five-yeartenure, the Bulldogs were 78-44 with a Federal League championship and a regional appearance. Coach Vlajkovich was named the 2021 Federal League and District 4 Coach of the Year.