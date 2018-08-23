McKinley Band, Principal, Superintendent Visit Gary Rivers Show

Gary Rivers goes Back to School — or rather, the school will come to Gary Rivers Thursday morning on WHBC.

The McKinley High School Marching Band is scheduled to arrive at the WHBC studios on Market Ave. S. , just around the time Gary takes the airwaves at 10:05a

Accompanying the band will be its director, new high school principall, Thomas Hill, Superintendent Adrian Allison, and other school officials .

Rivers was hoping to get a glimpse into the new school year at Canton City Schools —and what better way to get excited than with his own pep rally?

Also scheduled to attend is David Thompson & Amanda Gillespie from the Steam Academy and Manny Halkias, who coordinates the award-winning Speech and Debate team.