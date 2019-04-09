McKinley has a new Football Coach

Marcus Wattley is officially the next head football coach of the Canton McKinley Bulldogs. Coach Wattley graduated from Copley High School in 2000. Where he was a first team All Ohio linebacker in 1999 as a senior. Wattley then attended the University of Akron. He was named head coach at St. Vincent St. Mary in 2016 and coached for two seasons.

In Wattley’s time at SVSM, the Irish were 17-9, qualifying for the OHSAA playoffs both seasons. In 2017, the Irish made it to the Division III State Semi-Finals. Coach Wattley stepped down after the 2017 season to pursue a college coaching position at Akron. He replaces Dan Reardon, who was head coach at McKinley from 2015 to 2018.