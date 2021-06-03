      Weather Alert

McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley Fired; 6 others relieved of coaching duties

Pam Cook
Jun 3, 2021 @ 7:22pm

The Canton City School Board met for an hour and a half in executive session Thursday night before coming to the conclusion that the head football coach and 6 of his assistants will be relieved of their duties.  Current Athletic Director Antonio Hall has been named the interim Head Coach.

Supterintendent Jeff Talbert said Marcus Wattley, Cade Brodie, Tyler Thatcher, Romero Harris, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat, and Josh Grimsley did orchestrate, engage in, permit, and aquiesce to conduct unbecoming their profession on May 24, 2021

The only assistant spared was Badre Bardawil.

This, after a 17-year-old student-athlete was forced to eat pork against his religious beliefs, according to the boy’s father.

The non renewal of contracts and relieving of duties is effective immediately

 

