McKinley Library and Museum to Honor Birthday of 25th President

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The annual Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring the birthday of President William McKinley happens Saturday at Noon.

It occurs at the bust of the nation’s 25th president in front of the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum in Canton.

Here’s more from the library and museum:

The following dignitaries have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony:

Mayor William Sherer, representing the City of Canton

Representative Scott Oelslager, representing the State of Ohio

Representative Emilia Sykes, representing the United States Congress

Major General Matthew V. Baker, representing the current President of the United States

The ceremony will also include Civil War re-enactors and members of the Army Navy Union, representing President McKinley’s military service. McKinley’s membership in the Freemason will be represented by members of the McKinley Masonic Lodge in Canton.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a military bugler will play “Taps” from the steps of the McKinley National Memorial.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.