McKinley Presidential Library & Museum Offers Free Admission to Military Families
Kimberly Kenny, Executive Director of the McKinley Museum & Presidential Library spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the organizations affiliation with the Blue Star Museums Program
The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum has joined museums nationwide in participating in the tenth summer of Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2019 program will begin earlier than in past years, launching on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Armed Forces Day, and ending on Monday, September 2, 2019, Labor Day. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. First Lady of the United States Melania Trump and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence are honorary co-chairs of Blue Star Museums 2019.
“President McKinley was a veteran of the Civil War, so we have an extra special connection to a program like this,” said Kim Kenney, executive director of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. “We are excited to open our doors to military families who are sacrificing so much on our behalf. Our museum has something for everyone, from presidential and local history to science and astronomy. We hope to provide a space where military families can learn, have fun, and put aside any stress or worries, if only for a few hours.”
This year’s participating organizations include fine art, science, history, and children’s museums, as well as zoos, aquariums, gardens, and more. Museums are welcome to sign up for Blue Star Museums throughout the summer at arts.gov.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum includes the McKinley National Memorial, where the President and his family are interred; the McKinley Gallery, featuring the largest collection of McKinley-related artifacts in the world.
The Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Sundays from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton.