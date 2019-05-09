McKinley to Host Ohio’s Electric Grand Prix This Weekend

Jason Board is a teacher with the Canton City Schools. He is working hard to bring an event to the school this weekend: The Ohio Electric Grand Prix.

The purpose? Students collaborate to build electric cars and then, when done, hold a race.

The annual competition is for high schools in the state of Ohio and teams from other states. For Saturday’s event, 10 vehicles are entered from Toledo, Strongsville, Jackson Local and Canton City school districts.

The cars will be on display beginning at 10 a.m. while they are charging. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of the students during that time.

The hour-long race begins at noon.

The event happens rain or shine.

This year the school worked with Surgere, a local Radio Frequency ID company, to create a tracking system for the vehicles.