      Weather Alert

McKinley’s Johnson The Best In Division 1

Kenny Roda
Apr 6, 2021 @ 11:54am

Congratulations to McKinley guard Kobe Johnson for being named to the Division 1 All-Ohio first team and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 1 Player of the Year.

The 6’4 Senior averaged 20.8 points per game, along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest in leading the Bulldogs (17-7) to an outright Federal League championship and as a district runner up.

The Federal League Player of the Year and West Virginia bound recruit also became McKinley‘s all-time leading scorer with 1,566 points.

Perry’s Quentin Toles was named to the D-1 All-Ohio second team for averaging a Stark County best, 25.2 points per game.

Ohio’s Mr. Basketball will be announced on Wednesday, April 7.

(Images provided by the Johnson Family and McKinley High School)

TAGS
Federal Leaguei Kobe Johnson McKinley Bulldogs
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Canton Township Woman
Canton Man Gets Life for Child Rape Conviction
I-77 Route 30 Project: Status Quo Through Much of 2021
Summit Sheriff: Stark Driver Pulled Over by Phony Cop