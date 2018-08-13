Meals On Wheels is Growing

Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties will host a free lunch and information session Aug. 22 for prospective volunteer drivers. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters, 2363 Nave Road SE.

Meals on Wheels needs at least 65 volunteers each day to deliver more than 1,500 meals throughout Stark and Wayne counties. Massillon deliveries take place from Meals on Wheels’ administrative office and take about 60 to 90 minutes to complete. Volunteers’ schedules are based upon their availability. Deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers must be licensed and have auto insurance coverage. The agency provides volunteers with training and mileage reimbursement.

Individuals considering becoming regular drivers or occasional substitute drivers are invited to attend the luncheon. Businesses interested in Meals on Wheels’ Adopt-A-Route also are encouraged to join.

Reservations are requested by Aug. 15 by contacting Meals on Wheels at budd@mow-starkwayne.org or 330-832-7220, ext. 101.