Measels Cases Skyrocketing Throughout Nation
A recent report says the United States is seeing its worst measles resurgence since the disease was deemed eliminated nearly 20 years ago. The centers for disease control and prevention say eight percent of kindergarten students in Ohio were not vaccinated for measles, ranking the Buckeye state with the 10th lowest rate in the country. Seven states nearly double national average of 5.9 percent. Washington DC’s 19% is the highest mark. Over 1,200 people, have contracted the viral infection across 31 different states so far this year.