Measles Outbreak Growing in Columbus

Boxes of single-doses vials of the measles-mumps-rubella virus vaccine live, or MMR vaccine and ProQuad vaccine are kept frozen inside a freezer at the practice of Dr. Charles Goodman in Northridge, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC has sent five staffers to Columbus, investigating a measles outbreak there.

44 young children have the disease, with most of them between the ages of 1 and 2.

None of them had received the measles vaccine.

17 preschools and daycare centers have been impacted by the outbreak.