Medical Board Seeks Other Possible Victims of Tuscarawas Doctor
Dr Joseph Cook (Stark County jail)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Medical Board is asking anyone who feels they were harmed by a Tuscarawas Township doctor to contact them.
They show no prior discipline for Dr Joseph Cook, who remains jailed on rape and gross sexual imposition charges for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl last year.
Here’s a statement from the Medical Board:
The Medical Board is aware of the indictment of Joseph Cook. Public records show no prior discipline from the Medical Board. However, Ohio law prohibits complaints and investigation information from being shared publicly. The board remains in contact with local authorities, including the county prosecutor and sheriff’s office, regarding this situation.
As the Medical Board has jurisdiction to investigate our licensees, the board encourages anyone who feels they were harmed by Dr. Cook, to please contact our investigators confidentially by calling the State Medical Board of Ohio complaint hotline at 1-833-333-SMBO (7626) or online at med.ohio.gov.