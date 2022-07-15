News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
12:00pm - 3:00pm

Medical Examiner’s Preliminary Autopsy Report on Jayland Walker

By Jim Michaels
July 15, 2022 1:21PM EDT
Share
Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In great and disturbing detail, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr Lisa Kohler presented the preliminary autopsy results for Jayland Walker Friday morning.

The doctor says Walker suffered 46 different injuries from gunshots, either grazing or puncturing his body.

The 25-year-old was struck from his face down to his legs.

A number of internal organs like the heart, liver and spleen were struck.

The cause of death was blood loss from all the bullets fired by police officers back on June 27.

The manner of death is homicide,

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire