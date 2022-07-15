Medical Examiner’s Preliminary Autopsy Report on Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In great and disturbing detail, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr Lisa Kohler presented the preliminary autopsy results for Jayland Walker Friday morning.

The doctor says Walker suffered 46 different injuries from gunshots, either grazing or puncturing his body.

The 25-year-old was struck from his face down to his legs.

A number of internal organs like the heart, liver and spleen were struck.

The cause of death was blood loss from all the bullets fired by police officers back on June 27.

The manner of death is homicide,