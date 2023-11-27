News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Medina Sheriff: Man Pulled From Killbuck Lakes Dies at Hospital

By Jim Michaels
November 27, 2023 4:52AM EST
BURBANK, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County man died Friday after he was pulled from the water at the Killbuck Lakes Nature Preserve in Medina County, near the county line.

He was seen floating there just after sunrise on Friday.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders.

They began life-saving procedures, but the man later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Lodi.

The victim’s name and hometown have not been released.

