Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

By Pam Cook
November 7, 2022 12:21PM EST
Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!

We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th.  All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday.  Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s.  This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet.  Banquet details are below.  Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.

Date:  Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Place:  Hilton Doubletree in Downtown Canton

Time:  Doors open at 6:00pm; Dinner served at 6:30pm

Speaker:  Former NFL, College and High School Standout Shawn Crable

Cost:  $30 per person

Player being honored and their coach are free.  All others must purchase a ticket.

ALL COUNTY OFFENSE:

QB-  Jack (Poochie)Snyder  –  Canton South    6’0 165   Jr.

QB-  Brendan  –  Zurbrugg  -Alliance        6’4     180   Jr.

RB-  Jason Davide         –     Jackson-  5’11 180 Sr.

RB-  Willtrell Hartson     –     Massillon 5’10 200 Sr.

RB-    Kayden Davis      –         Alliance    6’1     220   Sr

RB-    De’Andre Church    –    Perry   –      5’11   190   Sr.

WR-  Dylan Snyder     –    Lake     –     6’2 170 Sr.

WR-  Brody Pumneo      –    Fairless 6’0 185 Sr.

WR-  Ardell Banks       –     Massillon 6’4 230 Sr.

WR-  Tavon Castle      –     Canton South     6’1    190    Sr.

WR-  Cynceir McNeal       –    McKinley            6’2    195    Sr.

TE-  Nolan Davenport      –    Massillon             6’6    230    S0.

OL-  Thomas Fox       –        Fairless   6’2   245   Sr.

OL-  Jack McAvinew     –     Lake      6’0 315 Sr.

OL-  Garrett McCole   –   McKinley     6’1 275 Sr.

OL-  Stiles Diesz      –     Lake        6’4 285 Sr.

OL-  Evan Sirgo     –      Massillon    6’3 225 Jr.

OL-  Riley Plotner    –   Northwest   6’6 320 Sr.

K-   Ty Boughman   –    Perry       6’1 165 Sr.

KR-     Marice Hill    –   McKinley    6’0 185 Sr.

ALL COUNTY DEFENSE:

DL-  Marcus Moore   –    Massillon    6’2 340 Sr.

DL- Evan Brady   –   Lake     5’11 215 Jr.

DL-  Kyler Jenkins   –    McKinley    6’3 214 Sr.

DL-  Cody Workinger   –    Northwest     6’2 225 Sr.

DL- Colten Arnold   –   Jackson   6’3  275  Sr.

LB-  Jack Talkington   –    Central Catholic    6’2 220 Sr.

LB-  Luke Griguolo   –    Hoover      6’0 215 Sr.

LB-  Jacob Davide   –   Louisville    6’0 215 Sr.

LB-  Jamaar Barsic   –   McKinley   5’10 200 Sr.

LB-  Dorian Pringle   –   Massillon    5’11 220 Jr.

DB-  Will Butler   –    Lake       6’3 215 Sr.

DB-    Toby Schrader   –    East Canton    5’11 155 Sr.

DB-  De’Airre Pringle   –    Massillon     5’9 195 Sr.

DB-  Luke Yoder   –     Fairless          5’11 165 Sr.

DB-  Alex Anderson    –     Central Catholic     5’9 185 Sr.

P-  Celton Dutton   –    Lake      6’1 185 Sr.

2022 INDIVIDUAL TEAM MVP’S 

ALLIANCE –      Aidan Mozden                              Jr. OL

CANTON MCKINLEY –   Keaton Rode                  Jr. QB

CANTON SOUTH –  Jack “Poochie” Snyder     Jr. QB

CENTRAL CATHOLIC  –  Jack Talkington      Sr. QB/LB

EAST CANTON –  Alexander Campbell                 Sr. OL

FAIRLESS – Carson Colucci                                Jr. QB

GLENOAK – Avantae Burt                                      Jr. RB

HOOVER – Carson Dyrlund                                  Jr. QB

JACKSON –  Jayden Mauser                                  Sr. DL

LAKE –  Matt Sollberger                                          Sr. RB

LOUISVILLE – Charlie Roberts                               Sr. QB

MARLINGTON – Beau Himmelheber                      Jr. WR/DB

MASSILLON – Jalen Slaughter                               So. QB

MINERVA – Matt Phillips                                         Sr. DE/TE

NORTHWEST –  Jim Cunningham                         Sr. OL/DL

PERRY – Carson Basham                                      Jr. QB

ST. THOMAS – Owen Burick                                  Jr. QB

SANDY VALLEY –  Chad Davis                              Jr. RB

TUSLAW – Tommy Snyder                                     Sr. WR

 

