Meet the HOF Village CEO Mike Crawford – What are his Plans?
Canton’s Morning News Host Pam Cook sat down with the President and CEO of Hall of Fame Entertainment, the Hall of Fame Village as you might know it, to talk about the project and what’s ahead. Pam says she really wanted to talk one-on-one with Mike because we look at the stadium and we look at the area around it and we wonder what’s going on. It’s been a sore spot for some. It’s exciting for many. Tuesday through Friday at 6:50am you will hear from Mike Crawford. Part 1 starts off as we find out a little about him and his first impressions of “the project”.
But can we trust him and the Village to get the project done? We talk more about that in Part 2 of our interview coming up on Wednesday on Canton’s Morning News.