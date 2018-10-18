MegaSaurus And Other Seasonal Events This Weekend
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 7:54 AM

Tricia Oestertag, VP of Marketing and Special Events with Arts in Stark speaks to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about many of the events that will pop up across Stark County this weekend.

Maize Valley has drawn interest with their announcement that MegaSaurus , a robotic dinosaur that destroys trucks, will be attending their Fall Harvest fest this weekend.  Fire-breathing , truck-crushing robotic dragons …and pumpkin-tossing cannons?  This is not your grandmother’s fall harvest festival!

There are many other events they discussed, including the Fall Run at Ramseyer Farms and the Fall Festival at Nickajack.

Of course, Halloween would not be complete without the Screamfest at Canton Palace Theatre.

