Melt Shop Still Shuttered, Employee Hospitalized from TimkenSteel Incident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The accident occurred nearly two weeks ago, but TimkenSteel officials are saying the melt shop in the plant remains shut down due to the damage done and the ongoing investigation.

In reviewing their second quarter numbers with stock analysts on Friday, CEO Mike Williams said he hopes the melt shop will be operational next week.

An injured man identified as Joe Ferrall remains hospitalized in Cleveland with burns from an explosion in a furnace in the melt shop at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township.

The company had net income of $75 million on $416 million in sales for the second quarter.