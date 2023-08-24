Memorial Checkpoint Thursday for Atwater Mother Killed by OVI Driver

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It serves as an annual reminder of why the Stark County OVI Task Force and the sheriff’s office routinely do checkpoints and saturation patrols.

A Memorial Checkpoint for another victim of an impaired driver takes place on Thursday.

The checkpoint will be held in memory of 32-year-old Kera Leskovec of Atwater Township.

She was killed on Route 183 in Lexington Township back in 2021 while on her way to work as a teacher in the Salem City Schools.

She left behind infant daughter Avalee, having lost her husband previous to that to COVID.

The impaired driver who went left of center was also killed.

The checkpoint begins with a ceremony at the Lexington Township Fire Station on Gaskill Drive NE at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There will be a checkpoint starting at 6 at North Union Avenue and Price Street NE and at Route 225 and Armour Street NE at 8:30, both in Lexington Township.